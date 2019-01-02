Sheikh Hasina to form new cabinet on January 10; BNP to boycott

international

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and its allies won the general elections on Sunday, bagging 288 of the total 299 seats which went to the polls

Hasina is set to become PM for the fourth time

The newly-elected lawmakers in Bangladesh will be sworn in on Thursday and a new cabinet could be formed on January 10, the ruling Awami League leaders said on Tuesday, amidst demand of re-election by jailed ex-premier Khaleda Zia's BNP, which asserted that its MPs-elect will not take oath.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and its allies won the general elections on Sunday, bagging 288 of the total 299 seats which went to the polls. After her victory, Hasina said that she will be the "premier of all" Bangladeshis and her government's first priority would be to continue the economic reforms.

Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which won five seats in the 300-member Parliament, has rejected the poll outcome as "farcical" and demanded fresh election.

The opposition Jatiya Oikya Front comprising the BNP and some smaller parties, criticised the Election Commission (EC) and accused its chief of being biased. The Information Minister, Hasanul Haq Inu, said the newly-elected lawmakers will be sworn in to Parliament on January 3 (Thursday).

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said his party is optimistic about forming a new cabinet on January 10, which is celebrated as Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's homecoming day. The BNP said the party's MPs-elect will not take oath as they have already rejected the results of the polls to general elections held last week.

