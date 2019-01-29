Sheila Dikshit: Congress will target all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

national

The national capital will witness a three-cornered contest involving the Congress, the BJP and the AAP in the upcoming parliamentary polls, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said on Tuesday, while asserting that her party would try to bag all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

"We believe in working together and in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, we will target all the seven seats," she told reporters in Delhi.

The former Delhi Chief Minister welcomed the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East.

She also lauded party chief Rahul Gandhi's announcement at a farmers' rally in Chhattisgarh that after the Congress comes to power at the Centre, its government will guarantee a "minimum income" to every individual in the country.

"This will be an unprecedented step, which has never been taken in any other country to the best of my knowledge and we are going to do it in India after the Congress party comes to power at the Centre in 2019," Dikshit said.

She added that it would be a revolutionary step to change the lives of the poor people in the country.

The party would explain the details of the minimum income guarantee plan in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election, Dikshit said.

Gandhi's announcement would have a long-term effect in the uplift of the poor as the time had come to deal a final blow to hunger and poverty, she added.

