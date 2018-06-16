Sheila Dikshit: First read the Constitution, then ask for full statehood

Dikshit said the role of the Delhi L-G and the CM is defined in the Constitution and wondered why AAP leaders were protesting at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office since Monday

Sheila Dikshit

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should first read the Constitution and then approach the Prime Minister and the Parliament for full statehood to Delhi, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said on Friday.

Dikshit said the role of the Delhi L-G and the CM is defined in the Constitution and wondered why AAP leaders were protesting at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office since Monday. "What is his (Kejriwal's) intention behind it?" She further said that she feels "ashamed" that a chief minister is releasing photos on the Internet sitting on a protest at the L-G's office.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever