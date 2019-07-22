Sheila Dikshit laid to rest with full state honours

national

81-year-old Congress veteran cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat; colleagues, party workers, Opposition leaders and admirers pay their last respects

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra pay their last respects to the former i chief minister in New Delhi on Sunday. Pic /PTI

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit were consigned to flames on Sunday, with colleagues, Congress workers and admirers braving heavy rains and gusty winds to bid her final farewell.

The 81-year-old Congress veteran, who died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat.

Top Congress leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present at the funeral. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain were among those who attended the last rites. A large number of party workers gathered at the site despite torrential rains.



The mortal remains of Sheila Dikshit being taken in a van to the Congress office

Earlier, paying homage to Dikshit, Sonia Gandhi said the three-time chief minister of Delhi was a friend and like an elder sister to her. Her demise was a big loss to the Congress party, she said.

BJP patriarch L K Advani and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj also visited Dikshit's residence and paid tributes to her. Dikshit's body was taken to the Congress headquarters where top party leaders, including Manmohan Singh, chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath, paid their respects. Later, the body was taken to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, the city unit which she was heading at the time of her death. Friends and admirers fondly recalled their interactions with Dikshit during her 15 years stint as the chief minister of the national capital.

Dikshit's friend Anastasia Gill, former Delhi Minority Commission member, said, she will remember the Congress leader for her strong character and determination.

"Sheila treated everyone equally and it was her determination that she could fight back the allegations of corruption during her third term as chief minister," Gill said. Congress worker Virender Kumar Chaudhary recollected his visit to Dikshit four days ago.

She was like an elder sister: Sonia

Condoling the death of Sheila Dikshit, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said Sheila Dikshit was like an elder sister and her demise was a big loss to the Congress. "She was a friend...almost like an elder sister," Gandhi said. She had visited Dikshit's residence at the Nizamuddin on Saturday. Dikshit shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates