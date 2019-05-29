Sheila Dikshit to stage demonstration, urge Rahul to not resign
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, along with party workers, will hold a demonstration outside Rahul Gandhi's residence on Wednesday, urging him to not to step down as the party president.
The demonstration will start at 4 pm outside the Gandhi scion's Tughlak Lane residence.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will also pass a resolution asking Gandhi not to step down, and to lead the party with a firm hand.
Gandhi had offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Saturday, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. However, his offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC.
So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.
Sources said that despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 48-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed.
On Tuesday, the party asserted that they are not facing any crisis and all speculations are just a creation of the media.
The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while BJP bagged 303.
