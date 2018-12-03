Shekhar Kapur: Can't watch any of my films

bollywood

Shekhar Kapur says he cannot watch any film he has directed because then he can only see what he could have done better

Shekhar Kapur

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says he cannot watch any film he has directed because then he can only see what he could have done better. "I have not seen Masoom since I made it! I can't watch any of my films because I only see what I could have done better. I still cannot watch as an outsider. So cannot fathom why it has such a following all these years after its first release," Kapur tweeted on Friday.

I have not seen #Masoom since I made it! I can’t watch any of my films because I only see what I could have done better. I still cannot watch as an outsider. So cannot fathom why it has such a following all these years after it first release . https://t.co/W48foFGD7d — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 30, 2018

The filmmaker is known for directing films like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age. Kapur is known for his works in Hindi and international cinema. He is known in Bollywood for his recurring role in the TV series Khandan in the mid-1980s and his directorial debut in the cult Bollywood film Masoom in 1983 and then Mr. India.

He gained international recognition with the 1994 Bollywood film Bandit Queen, based on Mala Sen's biography of infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The film was also premiered in the Directors Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

