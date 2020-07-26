Search

Shekhar Kapur praises Kangana Ranaut, calls her a genius actor

Published: Jul 26, 2020, 15:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking to his Instagram Account, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a scene from the film Fashion, lauded Kangana Ranaut, and called her performance a 'genius acting'.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Accounts/Shekhar Kapur and Kangana Ranaut Team
Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She has come a long way and her bright, shining success is a proof.

Recently, director Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter and praised the actress. He praised her about how Kangana transforned herself from a wreck to a Diva and called her a genius actor. 

This is what he had to write about the actress- "Fashion, the film. A Young girl nervous, emotionally wrecked Drugged. Her name being announced on stage. She was after all, a top model. It was one shot. Kangana transformed herself from a wreck to a Diva as she walked on the ramp. It was genius acting. Unforgettable." (sic)

Have a look at his tweet right here:

Ranaut's team replied- "Thank you sir." (sic)

Both Kapur and Ranaut have been very vocal about the Hindi film industry and spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise and how there have been instances where Bollywood has been unfair. 

