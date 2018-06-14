Shekhar Kapur researches new form of storytelling

It was premiered in the Directors Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival

Shekhar Kapur

Internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says as an honorary scholar at an institute in Boston, he is researching new forms of storytelling in virtual reality and artificial intelligence. "Just back from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in Boston where I am now a honorary scholar researching new forms of storytelling in Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. It's the exciting new world!" Kapur tweeted on Tuesday.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor tweeted to Kapur, saying he would love to know more about it. Kapur gained international recognition with the 1994 Hindi film Bandit Queen, based on Mala Sen's biography of infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

It was premiered in the Directors Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival. In international cinema, his biopics on Queen Elizabeth, "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age", won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and two Academy Awards. Kapur will be seen in actor Kamal Haasan's "Vishwaroopam 2".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever