Shekhar Kapur starts working on the second season on Pradhanmantri
Shekhar Kapur had hosted the show, which chronicled changes in the country during the tenures of various Prime Ministers
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who had a stint on Indian television with "Pradhanmantri", says he is now working on the second season of the show.
Kapur had hosted the show, which chronicled changes in the country during the tenures of various Prime Ministers.
His plans for a new season emerged after a social media user tweeted: "Watching 'Pradhanmantri' for the second time. Excellent narration by Shekhar Kapur sir. Storytelling that is reminiscent of early India. Thank you for your contribution."
The filmmaker commented: "Will be coming up with 'Pradhanmantri 2' soon. Hope you like that too."
IANS contacted Kapur about the project, and he said: "It is under development."
The politics based documentary series was aired on a Hindi news channel.
In an earlier interview to IANS, Kapur had said he was surprised by "how popular it became".
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Salman Khan greets fans outside Galaxy apartments on Eid