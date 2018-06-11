Shekhar Kapur wants to direct Kamal Haasan

After being cast in Kamal Hassan's Vishwaroopam 2, Internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur expressed his desire to direct the star

After working as an actor with Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam 2, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has expressed a desire to direct the star.

"All the best Kamal Haasan for 'Vishwaroopam 2' and thank you for including me in the cast. Despite me being such an awkward actor. But I learnt so much from you on the sets. Next time I direct, and you act," Kapur tweeted on Monday.

To this, Kamal Hassan, who has been busy with his political career, replied: "Thanks Shekhar Kapur. We have been planning that movie for nearly 35 years. We have to speed up or all we can do is a political documentary. In that case, I won't have to act at all."

Kamal has written, directed and produced Vishwaroopam 2, in which he also plays the lead role of a RAW agent.

The film, which has been delayed over multiple reasons for the past few years, is a sequel to the 2013 film Vishwaroopam.

Set for release on August 10, the movie has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil. A dubbed Telugu version will also come out.

