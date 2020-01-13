Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri: A R Rahman sir advised me to focus on diction

Following in mother Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's footsteps, Kaveri Kapur found her calling in music. The youngster, who made her debut with the single Did you know in 2016, has achieved what few artistes in their teens can boast. Turns out, Kapur has collaborated with AR Rahman for her next single, Reminisce.

Talking to mid-day, the singer reveals that the duo recorded the number a few days ago, with the maestro in charge of the musical arrangement of the track. "I got to fulfil my lifelong dream of working with my musical mentor, AR Rahman," gushes the youngster, who has reportedly been training under the Oscar winner. "His brilliance when it comes to music is beyond many, and to have his input and support for my second song was a milestone of my musical career." The single, she informs, is part of her deal with the Sweden and Los Angeles-based label, SNAFU, that will see her write, compose and sing four creations.

Shekhar Kapur

Only two songs old in the industry, Shekhar Kapur's daughter admits to being nervous about working with the musical genius. But once she set foot inside the studio, Kapur says that her apprehension made way for awe as she saw Rahman hard at work, polishing her track. "He would often confuse me during the recording to bring out different emotions in my singing. He offered a lot of technical advice as well, such as focusing on my diction. We talked about everything from spirituality to my life at college. Though he is a musical genius, he is so easy to talk to."

