Shekhar Kapur's post on Sonam's wedding gets Anil Kapoor teary-eyed

Anil Kapoor thanked the Mumbai's cops and media personnel and all who made Sonam Kapoor's wedding an affair to remember



Anil Kapoor

Yesterday, Anil Kapoor took to social media to thank all those who made daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding an affair to remember. The actor thanked the Mumbai's cops and media personnel as well.



Shekhar Kapur

But what got him teary-eyed is filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's post. The Mr India (1987) director wrote, "So terrific and heartwarming to see the film community gathering together to bless the wedding of one of their own. Speaks so highly of Anil Kapoor's incredible goodwill in the industry (sic)." Anil certainly has a reason to cheer.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception was a grand affair that saw the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood under one roof. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, the A-listers were all smiles for the shutterbugs and blessed the newlyweds with their presence for the couple's glamorous reception party.

No more green

While e-invites were sent for the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding as an eco-friendly measure, the thank you cards for the guests were printed on paper. No going green to say thanks?

