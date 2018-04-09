Shekhar Suman on nude pictures posted from his FB account: That's not my doing

Shekhar Suman is highly disappointed about the whole episode of my Facebook account hacking



Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman's Facebook account was hacked over the weekend. The actor-anchor was shocked to find that nude pictures were being shared. The actor, who is not too active on Facebook, had friends informing him about it. He will be filing a complaint with the cyber crime cell.

"I am highly disappointed about the whole episode of my Facebook account hacking. Though I am not too active on Facebook, in the evening, I started getting calls from some friends mentioning how someone must have hacked my account and posting some nude pictures and objectionable material on my wall. I will be reporting to the cyber crime cell about it," Shekhar told IANS.

"Earlier also I thought about it, but my friends and fans told me not to do so because it is a nice way to stay connected with my fans. But after this incident I think I might just do that because it is about my reputation," he said.

- With inputs from IANS

