Shekhar Suman on nude pictures posted from his FB account: That's not my doing

Apr 09, 2018, 11:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shekhar Suman is highly disappointed about the whole episode of my Facebook account hacking

Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman's Facebook account was hacked over the weekend. The actor-anchor was shocked to find that nude pictures were being shared. The actor, who is not too active on Facebook, had friends informing him about it. He will be filing a complaint with the cyber crime cell.

"I am highly disappointed about the whole episode of my Facebook account hacking. Though I am not too active on Facebook, in the evening, I started getting calls from some friends mentioning how someone must have hacked my account and posting some nude pictures and objectionable material on my wall. I will be reporting to the cyber crime cell about it," Shekhar told IANS.

"Earlier also I thought about it, but my friends and fans told me not to do so because it is a nice way to stay connected with my fans. But after this incident I think I might just do that because it is about my reputation," he said.

- With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text

Trending Video

Tags

shekhar sumanbollywood news
Go to top