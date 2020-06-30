Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput's family at the late actors ancestral home in Patna on Monday. Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to inform everyone about his visit.

"Met Sushant's father..shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant," tweeted Shekhar Suman on Monday evening.

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

"A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna. Won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant," the actor wrote in a separate tweet.

On Sunday, Shekhar Suman had announced that he would be visiting Sushant's family in Patna and also meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna.won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/oydGzKFwIt — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

"Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar," the actor had tweeted on Sunday.

Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and post mortem has stated that Sushant committed suicide.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever