Shelf healing: Improve mental health through book clubs

things-to-do

A new initiative in the city promises to open up conversations around mental health through book clubs

Sneha Rawlani

In The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck aka probably the most widely recognised orange paperback now, writer Mark Manson says, "Not giving a f*ck does not mean being indifferent; it means being comfortable with being different." But when it comes to the public perception of mental health, everything after the semi colon in the previous sentence is perhaps invalid. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 56 million people suffer from depression and 38 million from anxiety disorders. But the stigma continues to be a barrier.



The HaikuJAM cottage

"I've experienced anxiety, depression and have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but people don't realise that mental health is for everyone," Sneha Rawlani tells us. After working as a counsellor for three years, Rawlani, 26, is training to be a psychotherapist, and Manson's book, along with Meg Jay's The Defining Decade had a huge impact on her. So, a week ago she joined hands with Apurupa Vatsalya, who works in sex education, to launch Bibliotherapy - an initiative that incorporates a support group structure into that of meet-ups.

In a series of monthly meet-ups at Bandra's HaikuJAM cottage, participants will pick out and discuss ideas outlined in a particular book. The reading list for three months is already out, and includes the titles by Manson and Jay as well as Insight by Tasha Eurich. "The best bit is that people will be able to relate the knowledge from the books to their personal experiences. We will also have activities in the end that will be in accordance with cognitive behaviour therapy. For instance, with depression there can be errors in our own thinking and Manson's title outlines this self awareness and reflection," Rawlani says, adding that each meet-up will also be intimate. "We will accommodate a maximum of 10 people in one batch, but if there is more interest then we will be open to doing two book clubs. The mental health movement in the country is still in a nascent stage."

ON: April 27, May 25 and June 19

AT: HaikuJAM Cottage, Waroda Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 9930306068

EMAIL: bibliotherapymumbai@gmail.com

COST: Rs 250 per meet-up (Early bird discount); Rs 700 (for all three sessions)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates