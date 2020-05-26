Shera shares a heartfelt photo with Salman Khan, says 'My Eid is never complete without my Maalik'

Yesterday, on May 25, on the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt picture with the actor. Wishing everyone, he wrote- "My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Salman Khan has been quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse for the last two months ever since the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak has begun. And in these two months, he has stayed thoroughly active on social media. He not only shared a video asking all his fans to stay safe and indoors, but also as many as three songs to cheer them up.

The first song that came out was Pyaar Karona, which was followed by Tere Bina. Both the songs attracted millions of views on YouTube and created multiple records. And because he couldn't give his fans Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this Eid due to the lockdown, he released a song for them called Bhai Bhai last night. In less than 24 hours, the song has fetched over 7 million views on YouTube already.

On the work front, fans are eagerly waiting to see Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai once cinema halls open again. The actor is already ready with his next Eid release (2021), Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is directed by Farhad Samji.

