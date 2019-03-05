Sherlock Holmes 3 release pushed to Christmas 2021

hollywood

Sherlock Holmes. Picture courtesy/Robert Downey Jr. Instagram account

Sherlock Holmes 3, which will feature Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as the iconic detective, has been pushed by a year from December 25, 2020 to the year-end holidays in 2021. The news was announced by Warner Bros on Monday, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are set to reunite for the film, which has Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures as partners. While Downey will play the iconic British detective, Law will play his famous sidekick, Dr. Watson.

Based on a script by Chris Brancato, Sherlock Holmes 3 will hit the theatres a decade after the first sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, debuted in December 2011 on its way to earning USD 545.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Sherlock Holmes, which was released on December 25, 2009, earned USD 524 million globally. Guy Ritchie directed the first two films.

