Sherlyn Chopra takes hotness to another level

Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra is always known to turn heads with whatever she does. She recently did a photo shoot with ace photographer Ashish Sompura. She shared a few glimpses of the shoot on her social media account. The actress who was last seen in a short film called Maya received a great response to the videos. The videos crossed 2L plus views in less than a day. Sherlyn Chopra has a huge fan base on social media.

Sherlyn Chopra, known for her roles in films like 'Dil Bole Hadippa', 'Raqeeb' and 'Wajah Tum Ho, will be soon seen in a web series playing an unpredictable character.

