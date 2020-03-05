Sherni: Vidya Balan starts shooting on World Wildlife Day!

Vidya Balan has begun shooting for Sherni. The mahurat was performed in a temple in the middle of a forest. The actor shared the news on social media but did not divulge the location. She is said to be playing a forest officer in Amit Masurkar's film, which is based on human-animal clashes.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a few pictures from the sets and asked for all of our blessings. It seems this is going to be a very special film for the actress and it's appropriate that the team starts shooting on World Wildlife Day, given the title.

Take a look:

There has been speculation that the story is inspired by the 2018 controversial killing of tigress Avni in Maharashtra. Last seen in Mission Mangal (2019), Balan's next is Shakuntala Devi, based on the life of the math wiz, which is all set to release in the cinemas on May 8.

