Sherrin Varghese: Remake of old songs an infuriating trend

Musician Sherrin Varghese says the trend of remaking old songs is infuriating



Picture courtesy/Sherrin Varghese Instagram account

Musician Sherrin Varghese, who is coming back with the boy band - A Band of Boys - alongwith Karan Oberoi, Danny Fernandes and Chint2 Bhosale, says the trend of remaking old songs is infuriating. Sherrin told IANS in a statement: "Bollywood is currently trending on remakes of old songs in new movies so that the music labels who hold the rights to these songs can rely on the recall value of the song from yesteryear's airplay and hope that the new version with a new verse catches on without much marketing spend thereby drawing attention and generating box office revenue for the film."

"This is an infuriating trend because most noteworthy music directors are being asked to do so by the producers of the film who in turn are being forced by rogue music labels to do so or leave the film. In my opinion this will pass as it's a matter of time before people need new material," he added.

Prior to the formation of A Band of Boys in 2001, which at the time had Karan, Sudhanshu Pandey, Siddharth Haldipur and Chint2, Sherrin featured on the hit TV show "Movers and Shakers" as the front man of the Rubber Band. He has also featured in Malayalam film "Double Barrel" in 2015.

