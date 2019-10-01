She's got the moves! Shanaya Kapoor steals hearts with her belly dance

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was recently bestowed with Most Inspiring Indian Bollywood Actor in the UK and is all over the news. Not just the actor but his gorgeous daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, too is grabbing headlines. Needless to say, the star kid is also eyeing for a Bollywood debut but is getting the basics right before taking the plunge.

A video of Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja is doing the rounds on social media. The Kapoor girl is totally in sync with her instructor and we are sure you would not blink your eyelid once while watching the video. The belly dance moves on the solo drum beats is enchanting!

Cousin Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and many other industry folks are learning this dance form under the guidance of this tutor. Sanjana often takes to her Instagram account to share videos of her students dancing. The latest one is Shanaya, she shared the video with the caption: "Love for drum solos [sic]"

The other clip has Shanaya and Sanjana sitting on their knees and playing with the beats through belly dance. Take a look at the boomerang video of the same here:

Shanaya Kapoor has also assisted as a director on the sets of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Kargil Girl. Sanjay has often expressed his desire for Shanaya getting launched by Karan Johar. He thinks that will be a perfect launchpad for her. Karan has launched Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal, and Tara Sutaria.

Shanaya Kapoor's actor-father, Sanjay has assured that they are waiting for the perfect opportunity to let his little girl enter footsteps in the glamour world.

