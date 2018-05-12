She's Sonam's mother-in-law

Anand Ahuja's mum Priya Ahuja was spotted at Mumbai airport. She was on her way to hometown Delhi after the wedding festivities



Priya Ahuja. Pic/Yogen Shah

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8th with close friends and family. The couple looke resplendant in their wedding attires and the duo blushed throughout the nuptuals. The Anand Karaj was held between 11 am to 12.30 pm on May 8th and the ceremony was followed by lunch and a reception for the newly-weds the same evening

Donning a traditional red lehenga with heavy ethnic jewellery and minimal make-up, Sonam Kapoor looked like a perfect bride as she looked all set to welcome the new phase of her life.

Her groom Anand Ahuja, too matched up to the fashionista's style statement in a beige achkan and a traditional turban, added on with a beautiful neckpiece.

Superstar Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, and actor Ranveer Singh were also present. The guests opted for traditional attires for the special occasion, including Sonam's 'Veere Di Wedding' co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

Donning a pink lehenga Kareena looked pretty as she posed hand-in-hand with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur. The father-son duo looked picture perfect as they colour-coordinated in pink kurta-pajama.Joining them was Karisma Kapoor, who looked ravishing in her pastel lehenga from ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji

Swara, meanwhile, looked radiant in her blue Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla lehenga, which featured golden embroidery in it. Following them were the Bachchans. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his children - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda also colour-coordinated for the wedding in white.Sonam's best friend Jacqueline Fernandez was smiling cheek-to-cheek as she posed for paparazzi in her dark pink lehenga.

