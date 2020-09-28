Shheethal misses travelling the world with hubby Robin Uthappa. See photo
On Saturday, she Instagrammed the above picture for her 54,300 followers and wrote: "Miss travelling the world with this boy...but hopefully soon #travellers #travellingistheclosestfeelingtohome #love #life #grateful."
India cricketer Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal is waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to end so that she can get to travel across the globe with her hubby.
Robin Uthappa is in the UAE, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the on-going IPL 2020.
