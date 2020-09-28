Search

Shheethal misses travelling the world with hubby Robin Uthappa. See photo

Updated: 28 September, 2020 08:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

On Saturday, she Instagrammed the above picture for her 54,300 followers and wrote: "Miss travelling the world with this boy...but hopefully soon #travellers #travellingistheclosestfeelingtohome #love #life #grateful."

Robin Uthappa with wife Shheethal. Pic courtesy/Shheethal's Instagram account
Robin Uthappa with wife Shheethal. Pic courtesy/Shheethal's Instagram account

India cricketer Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal is waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to end so that she can get to travel across the globe with her hubby.

Robin Uthappa is in the UAE, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the on-going IPL 2020.

First Published: 28 September, 2020 08:22 IST

IPL 2020robin uthapparajasthan royalscricket newssports news

