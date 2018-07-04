Shiamak Davar proud of Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan Khattar will be soon seen in Dhadak, a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios

Ishaan Khatter

National Award-winning choreographer Shiamak Davar says he is proud of actor Ishaan Khattar, and is looking forward to the release of his film Dhadak.

"I'm truly saying this, I'm so proud of Ishaan. He is such a professional, dedicated and hard working boy and I'm so glad that now the world can see how talented he is," Shiamak said in a statement to IANS.

"When he used to come for dance classes, he never behaved differently and showed off that he is Shahid's (Shahid Kapoor) brother. He would interact with all his batch mates, learn willingly and had a genuine interest.

"His mother (Neelima Azim) and Shahid had come the graduation show of my One year Dance Certification Program and were in tears when they saw Ishaan on stage. He was just phenomenal. Even today, every time he has a release or make a new foray, he always messages seeking blessings and shares his growth. This truly humbles me to know that he still is so grounded and remembers his roots," he added.

Dhadak is a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. A remake of the 2016 Marathi film "Sairat", it is scheduled to be released on July 20.

