See photos: Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar's sister Apeksha ties the knot

bollywood

Apeksha Dandekar tied the knot with telly actor Abhishek Sharma who played Babbu Singh in Nimki Mukhiya

Though there is tattle that lovebirds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are getting hitched soon, Shibani's singer sister Apeksha had a low-key wedding over the weekend.

She tied the knot with telly actor Abhishek Sharma who played Babbu Singh in Nimki Mukhiya. The couple wed in New Delhi. Apeksha is youngest of the Dandekar sisters (Anusha and Shibani). She rendered the Party Karni Hai track in Wedding Pullav (2015).

Shibani Dandekar also shared a heartfelt post on social media and captioned: "Our baby goose is getting hitched today! Wishing you so much magic and laughter my @apekshadandekar @imabhishek22 is a sweetheart !! Total dude..love my new brother and i’m sure that together you will make a wonderful life for yourselves! So blessed to have such a beautiful soul as a baby sister and so proud of the woman you are! Have the best day ever Mrs (soon to be) Sharma but forever our little monster! Love you to the moon and back! @vjanusha @sulabha.dandekar PS. All 3 girls are in PS!! @payalsinghal haha #PSgirlsAreTheHappiestGirls jewels on 3 by @azotiique [sic]"

On the professional front, Anusha Dandekar is currently hosting a reality show along with her boyfriend Karan Kundra, and Shibani Dandekar will be next seen in Firrkie, That Is Mahalakshmi and Zam Zam.

Also Read: Finally! Farhan Akhtar confesses his love for Shibani Dandekar publicly

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates