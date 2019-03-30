Shibani Dandekar says Farhan Akhtar is the best-dressed celebrity in the industry

bollywood

Rumour mills are abuzz that the duo is set to tie the knot later this year

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar may not be interested in discussing her relationship with Farhan Akhtar with the media, but will not shy away from admitting that her beau dresses up well.



Farhan Akhtar

"I feel, Farhan Akhtar is the best-dressed celebrity in the industry," Dandekar stated at a designer's collection launch in the city. Rumour mills are abuzz that the duo is set to tie the knot later this year.

At a recently held award function, Farhan Akhtar was awarded for being the Best Dressed Actor. While the Dil Dhadakne Do actor accepted this award, the host remarked how Farhan makes love to his suit. Knowing Farhan's sense of humour, he paused for a while and in jest, apologised to his ladylove Shibani Dandekar for unintentionally making love to his suit.

Farhan also posted a picture on Instagram all suited up and captioned it: "Suits me fine #FarOutdoors #iceland #jaaneyekyunkiya #blackandwhite Image @errikosandreouphoto [sic]"

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are socially very active and do not shy away from sharing their cosy pictures on Instagram. The two often go on vacations and public events together. Their pictures scream love and so do their captions.

