Shibani Dandekar shares loved-up photo with Farhan Akhtar; take a look!

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the hottest couples of Bollywood currently and the couple keeps sharing cute photos on social media of each other and of them together. Rumours of Shibani and Farhan tying the knot keep doing the rounds, but nothing has been made official yet.

Recently, Shibani Dandekar shared a photo of herself with beau Farhan Akhtar that showed them close to each other with Shibani looking into the camera and Farhan looking away. Shibani captioned the photo as: "better half #Foo @faroutakhtar clearly didn't get the social distancing memo"

The caption is in reference to the social distancing cues suggested by authorities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing will go a long way to reducing the risk of coronavirus infections.

Several fans of the couple responded to the post with messages to stay safe from coronavirus. One of them said, "Stay away from Corona. Cover your face with mask" and another wrote, "Don't kiss!! Go Corona Go" and yet another Instagram user commented, "So cute you guys look together."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has been gearing up for his next, Toofan, which is a boxing drama. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan also features Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur. The project marks the second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

