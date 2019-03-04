Shibani Dandekar shows that she's got the moves

bollywood

In a new video based on a remix of the international chartbuster, Calma, Shibani Dandekar shows how she's got the moves as well.

Shibani Dandekar shows off her moves. Picture courtesy/Shibani Dandekar' Instagram account

Actress-host Shibani Dandekar says she enjoys dancing, especially to Latin songs. "I love dancing, especially to songs with Latin vibe... so much swag," Shibani said in a statement. Earlier this week, Shibani released a video of her dancing to the remix of Puerto Rican musicians Pedro Capo and Farruko's hit song Calma. Shibani Dandekar is a person who wears many hats, including those of a singer, actress, anchor and model. But in the video based on a remix of the international chartbuster, Calma, she shows how she's got the moves as well.

Dandekar has made the video on a Mumbai rooftop with the city in the background, and sashays effortlessly to the tune of the single released by Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capo. There are two other girls who are matching steps with her, and one person, we are sure, will be pleased with her skills - Farhan Akhtar.

The reggae-infused song merges Capo's pop sensibilities with Farruko's urban roots. It is an invitation to enjoy life while relaxing at the beach with a cool drink. "I had a great time dancing with my crew on 'Calma' remix," she said.

