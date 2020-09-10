Shibani Dandekar takes on Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has been sharing cryptic posts as part of the justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign. Ankita had reacted to the arrest of actress Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, saying justice has been served. NCB had been questioning Rhea for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in the death probe of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Rhea was arrested on Tuesday. Following this development, Ankita, Sushant's former girlfriend, took to Twitter and posted: "JUSTICE." She also shared an image saying: "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's Karma."

It was clear that she was alluding to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest. Shibani Dandekar, who has been standing up for buddy Chakraborty, wrote, "They seem to know a lot about fate and karma. Waiting for theirs to kick in. I would tag you, but you know who you are."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news