Shibani Dandekar's hot photo makes rumoured beau Farhan Akhtar check her out

bollywood

Shibani Dandekar's latest Instagram post has got everyone drooling, along with her rumoured boyfriend Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shibanidandekar.

Farhan Akhtar and anchor-singer Shibani Dandekar are rumoured to be dating each other. Their respective Instagram accounts are filled with much too love and mush to handle. From sharing photos with each other and of each other, the duo's captions are quite cryptic, giving fodder to the gossipmongers to graze on.

Shibani Dandekar's latest Instagram post has her posing in a cut-out halter tee that also reveals her tan, paired it with thigh-high boots. Needless, to say, Shibani looked smokin' hot! Rumoured boyfriend Farhan Akhtar had a cute comment to it, and wrote "hey," along with a popped-up eye emoticon. To which, Shibani replied via a cheeky emoji.

Take a look:

The couple might not have confirmed their relationship, but a month ago, Farhan shared the same picture that Shibani shared two months ago, and accompanied the post along with a heart emoticon. So it seems like it is almost official.

Fans caught a whiff of the new romance when Dandekar had posted a picture of herself walking down a street in London, hand-in-hand with a mystery man. Netizens were quick to suggest that the man was none other than, Farhan Akhtar.

Looks like Shibani is unfazed by these speculations around her love life. Talking to mid-day about it, she had said, "I don't need to make an announcement about who I'm dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative."

Also Read: Love Is In The Air! Farhan Akhtar's Picture With Shibani Dandekar Is Making Noise

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates