Shibani Dandekar's sweat treatment hasn't gone down well with netizens
Netizens trolled Shibani Dandekar for her undergoing sweat treatment.
Shibani Dandekar has undergone treatment to reduce sweaty underarms. As soon as Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend posted pictures of the procedure, she found herself being trolled. Netizens told her to bathe daily and stay clean.
Here's what Shibani shared on Instagram:
Dr Dhillon @drbenjidhillon is one of the worlds leading authorities on the miraDry treatment and teaches doctors around the world on how to perform it. miraDry @miradry the worlds only permanent treatment to reduce sweating under the arms in one treatment! The treatment which is completely non invasive takes approx 60 mins and involves 3 simple steps 1. The underarms are numbed using some local anaesthetic 2. The area where you sweat from is identified and marked up 3. The treatment is performed which involves the use of heat to break down your sweat glands under your arms permanently. ..:results are immediate. Benefits include not having to use deodorant containing aluminium and other harmful substances And you dont start sweating elsewhere more. video edit by @jharnapariani
With Instagram users continuing to troll her, the model-actress couldn't keep quiet any longer. Shibani responded to them saying, "love reading comments from people who know nothing about this treatment or what it does! wow as usual we love to bark first before even bothering to do the research! continue trollers."
What do you think about this treatment? Interesting or avoidable?
