Shibani Dandekar's sweat treatment hasn't gone down well with netizens

Shibani Dandekar has undergone treatment to reduce sweaty underarms. As soon as Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend posted pictures of the procedure, she found herself being trolled. Netizens told her to bathe daily and stay clean.

Here's what Shibani shared on Instagram:

With Instagram users continuing to troll her, the model-actress couldn't keep quiet any longer. Shibani responded to them saying, "love reading comments from people who know nothing about this treatment or what it does! wow as usual we love to bark first before even bothering to do the research! continue trollers."

What do you think about this treatment? Interesting or avoidable?

