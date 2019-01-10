Shibani wishes sister Anusha hours later than Farhan Akhtar; netizens react

bollywood

Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha Dandekar and actor Farhan Akhtar share their birthdays on the same day. However, Shibani wished Anusha much later than alleged beau, Farhan on Instagram

Shibani Dandekar shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha Dandekar turned a year older on January 9. Interestingly, Shibani's rumoured boyfriend filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also turned 45 on Wednesday, and Shibani took to her Instagram account to share a loved-up photo of the two. In the picture, probably the two are by the poolside or the beach, where they look all tanned after soaking up the sun. While Farhan is seen shirtless, Shibani is seen posing in a black bikini.

She captioned the photo: "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world, and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps, love you loads [sic]."

Much later in the day, Shibani shared a selfie with elder sister Anusha Dandekar on Instagram and captioned the picture as, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE SWEETEST BIG SISTER a girl could ask for! @vjanusha you’re a little older and a little more psychotic but extremely loved! so proud of everything you have achieved this year and no doubt you will continue to shine! Love you so much. your little sister always [sic]."

Netizens were quick to point out that Shibani wished boyfriend Farhan Akhtar first and her sister hours later on social media. Not just this, there was a confusion about Anusha being the youngest sister.

Check out few comments about the same:

"Just got to know this today that @vjanusha is elder than @shibanidandekar."

"I thought Shibani is a big sister and Anushka is after u.. simply beautiful @shibanidandekar [sic]."

"Anusha is elder than her, I got to know this now I use to think Shibani is elder among all [sic]."

On the other hand, Anusha's beau, Karan Kundra had a loving post for her. He shared a picture of the two and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and out! Not a day goes by without me discovering something new and wonderful about you. cheers to another year of spreading happiness and positivity and may all your dreams come true my love [sic]."

