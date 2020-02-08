Shikara box office day 1: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film collects Rs 1.20 crore

Shikara, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra had a slow but decent start at the box office on the first day of its release. Shikara brings the untold story of Kashmiri pandits to the silver screen. The movie stars Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar in the lead giving us the storyline of a blooming romance in the conflict-ridden state of Kashmir.

The film managed to mint a total of Rs 1.20 crore at the box office on the first day. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film was released at multiplexes mainly, and the business gathered momentum post noon.

#Shikara surprises on Day 1... Released at multiplexes mainly, the biz gathered momentum post noon shows [a norm nowadays]... Needs to double its Day 1 number on Day 2 and maintain the trend on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri âÂ¹ 1.20 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2020

A mid-day review of Shikara reads, "Shikara is firstly and in every way a romance, between the two lead characters who, along with the grief of a lost home, share the bliss of togetherness, and enduring hope. Younglings Aadil Khan and Sadia (who for some reason reminded me of Vidya Balan), play these parts with such innocence and turns of such gentle expressions on cue, that your heart instantly goes out to them. The music is soothing."

Shikara addresses the issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in 1989 in Kashmir. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir on the night of January 19, 1990. The film clashed with Mohit Suri's Malang, which although was panned by the critics managed to earn over Rs 6 crore on the first day.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates