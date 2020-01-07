Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra presents a part-beautiful, part-brutal take on the Kashmiri Pandits

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has always believed in telling stories that not only capture the gorgeousness of the locales they are based in but also depict the horrific side of them. Barring Kareeb, his ode to love and longing, all his films have been searing and scorching. Shikara, his latest directorial, is one such film.

It narrates the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, and Chopra being a Kashmiri Pandit himself, keeps the tone of the film both beautiful and brutal, at least the trailer suggests so. It's the story of two lovers, played by newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, and how their dreamy lives turn into a horrific reality when they are asked to leave their own homes.

The trailer of the film begins with Shiv and Shanti, a couple in their abode where just in a moment, the discomfort starts to brew. The violence erupts on 19 January 1990, as the director brings the story to us around Kashmiri pandits and their sufferings during the exodus. Highlighting how the threats became the message for the community, militancy became an important reason and the fact how 4 lakh Indians had to flee their homes as they continue to live as refugees, Shikara presents an engulfing and gripping trailer.

If the filmmaker tackled the grappling issue of terrorism in Mission Kashmir, Shikara goes a step ahead and focuses on the plight of the residents of the state and how the tense political climate continues to cripple multiple lives in an otherwise gorgeous state. Have a look at the trailer right here:

13 years after Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Chopra makes a return to direction, although he also helmed the Hollywood drama, The Broken Horses in 2015, which was similarly themed as his own 1989 classic, Parinda. Just like Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider, the landscapes of Kashmir have been captured with aplomb and precision, and so are the characters that inhabit the state.

Marking their first, the lead actors Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar look promising and build the intrigue with their portrayal. The trailer definitely serves the potent dose of history, reality, curiosity and thrilling storyline. After the motion poster that was released earlier, the trailer has piqued the interests of the audience with its enchanting weave.

This is an important film that raises an important issue, this is a film that focuses on one question- What happens when your own state disowns you? We expect a detailed and dynamic portrayal of a fascinating and frightening issue! It's all set to release on February 7, 2020!

