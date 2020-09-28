Shikhar a.k.a Sameer Saxena is changing the dynamics of Celebrity Management

ArtistoMedia Entertainment's main forte has been Digital marketing and Celebrity Management they create brands out of individuals and local businesses within no time.

How would it feel to be famous as or as a start-up in today's celebrity management or marketing world? Most wouldn't know how that would feel. We recently came across India's one of the youngest Entrepreneur who is founder & Founder of ArtistoMedia Entertainment has managed to take the media and management by storm at such an early age.

There are few individuals who become businessmen & are born with business minds & are creative too. Shikhar a.k.a Sameer Saxena is an entrepreneur and musician from Lucknow, India born on 30th of August 1994 and has recently started up one of the nation's fastest-growing celebrity management agency. He is currently managing many of the famous celebrities like Arham Abbasi, Santosh Shukla, Ravi Bhatia etc. He is also managing various, popular social media influencers and is creating waves.

"Let your hardwork speak for itself. Being successful in life doesn't mean to be recognised by everyone. Even if you can bring an impact on a few people, you are successful", said Saxena.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever