Shikhar Dhawan aka 'Gabbar' gets a new nickname

cricket

Harbhajan Singh had a new nickname for Shikhar Dhawan as he called out India opener on Instagram

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, fondly known as Gabbar to friends, recently got a new nickname from off-spinner Harbhajan Singh after the southpaw posted this picture on Instagram. "Daaku" wrote Dhawan's former India teammate and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in reply to the social media post. The fun interaction, however, didn't end there.



Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh

Dhawan replied to Harbhajan, calling him, "Jagga Jatt." Dhawan was dropped from the India team for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, which concluded on Sunday. But that clearly doesn't seem to have affected his sense of humour one bit.

On World Mental Health Day, last week, Dhawan emphasised how it's very important for every individual to spend some time away from electronic gadgets in this internet era. Dhawan advised people to go for walks and meditate: "Though we make the most of technology in form of mobile phones, ipad, etc, it is very important to stay away from it for a while and engage in activities like meditation, going out for a walk, spending time with your pet, where there is no use of technology. We are addicted to technology and that's not good for mental health. Like how you take care of your physical health, mental health is equally important."

