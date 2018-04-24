Shikhar Dhawan and his 4-year-old son Zoravar have a man-to-man chat!

Hyderabad batsman Shikhar Dhawan, 32, posted this picture with his son Zoravar, four, during a recent T20 practice session

Hyderabad batsman Shikhar Dhawan, 32, posted this picture with his son Zoravar, four, during a recent T20 practice session and captioned it, "Kabhie toh koi baat maan liyaa kar bhai [listen to me sometimes at least]." The statement suggests the little chap is rather naughty, but here's to the father-son bonding!

Shikhar Dhawan also posted a heartfelt message in an Instagram video to all his Hyderabad T20 team fans who want him to get back to the league as soon as possible. Shikhar Dhawan is currently injured and will not play in the match against Mumbai.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan said that he wants to join his family business post-retirement, when asked yesterday here about his interests other than cricket. "I would have been into business. Once I finish my cricket, I will be into business," Dhawan, 32, told reporters during a promotional event with Hyderabad.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates