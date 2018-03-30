Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha's intimate time by the pool. See photos!

Shikhar Dhawan will be seen playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the upcoming IPL 2018 season



Shikhar Dhawan

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, 32, who is in Australia with his family, posted this picture with wife Ayesha on Instagram and captioned it: “The look of love.” Dhawan, who is fondly called Gabbar by friends and teammates, will be back in India soon for the IPL (April 7 to May 27), representing Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan's teammate and former captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner has been banned from the game for a year as well as the 2018 Indian Premier League edition. David Warner was banned after being involved in the ball tampering scandal during Australia's Test match against South Africa.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha were married in 2012. The couple have a son Zoraver as well as two daughters from her first marriage.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go