Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri and Umesh Yadav pray at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram

The Indians play the West Indies in the fifth and final one-dayer here today, with the hosts leading the series 2-1

Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav and Ravi Shastri. PIc/PTI

India head coach Ravi Shastri with pace ace Umesh Yadav and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan during a visit to the Shri Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday. The Indians play the West Indies in the fifth and final one-dayer here today, with the hosts leading the series 2-1.

Shikhar Dhawan has had an indefferent ODI series so far with below par scores in the four ODIs, while his colleagues Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have piled up the centuries.

Ravi Shastri on the other hand, has been at the recieving end of the fans and experts' ire, who have criticised the Indian coach of being a bad man manager and strategist.

Umesh Yadav has been in and out of the Indian team for the past one year despite his quality performance in the Indian team colours, and would be looking for a divine intervention to cement his place in the side before the World Cup 2019.

