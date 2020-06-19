Shikhar Dhawan banks on yoga to recover from injuries!

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, 34, has said that the ancient Indian practice of yoga helps him recover from injuries faster.

The prolific opening batsman is a fitness enthusiast and trains, using modern equipment, but believes traditional Indian yoga exercises enhance both his physical as well as mental wellness.

"My personal journey with fitness and wellness began when I entered the world of cricket. I have first-hand benefited from yoga, be it while recovering from an injury or getting back into shape. Yoga has also helped in building my stamina and ensure better focus before a match," said Shikhar moments after investing in holistic healing and wellness company, Sarva. "For me, yoga is a holistic workout that helps me achieve a perfect blend of physical fitness, mental strength, agility, and peace of mind," he added.

