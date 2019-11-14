Shikhar Dhawan: Big Ranji scores can get me back in Tests

New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has not yet given up on his Test comeback and is eyeing some big knocks at the upcoming Ranji Trophy to reclaim his spot.

After the on-going Syed Mushtaq Ali, Dhawan will represent Delhi, whenever possible, in the Ranji Trophy in his bid to resurrect his career in the longest format. Dhawan last played a Test in September 2018.

The country's premier first-class event begins on December 9 and will be coinciding with the limited overs series against the West Indies. "Absolutely," said Dhawan when asked about his Test cricket ambitions. "I love playing cricket and always make sure that focus is on process and other things follow on their own. I will be playing the T20s [Mushtaq Ali]. I will also play Ranji Trophy and if I score I know I will be a strong contender to get back [into the Test team]," he said at an event here on Wednesday.

Asked how he sees his career at the moment, Dhawan, 33, said, "I am quite satisfied. I want to perform consistently. My energy levels and determination are the same as it was when I used to play in Ranji [before playing for India]." Dhawan has not had a big score to his name ever since he came back from a thumb injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in the middle of the showpiece event.

In the recent T20 series against Bangladesh, Dhawan laboured to 41 off 42 balls, raising questions about his form and strike-rate. The left-hander acknowledged that he could have been more aggressive in that game. "This series [against Bangladesh] went decent for me. Against South Africa [T20s again] I felt I played well and aggressive. But this game in Delhi [1st T20], I played cautiously considering the nature of the pitch.

"I could have played bit more aggressive in that game. But again that was the learning point for me. In the next game, I was playing fearlessly. Even in the last match," he said.

40.61

Shikhar Dhawan's average in Tests. The opener has scored 2315 runs in 34 Tests

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever