Shikhar Dhawan enjoying 'gujju street dish' in Surat. See Photo

Indian cricketer and star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to photo-sharing website Instagram to let all his fans know what he is upto.

Dhawan shared a photo of him enjoying a Gujarati delicacy named Locha. He impresses Instagrammers with his pun as he captioned the photo saying, 'Don't do locha, instead eat locha. Loving this gujju street dish #surat' ('locha' means 'problem' in Hindi). See the full post below.

Shikhar Dhawan had suffered an injury during the 2019 World Cup. Ever since, his return to the game, he has been struggling for form.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently part of India's T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against West Indies starting in December. It will be interesting to see how Dhawan manages to get back up in the ranks and put on a good performance.

