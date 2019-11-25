MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Shikhar Dhawan enjoying 'gujju street dish' in Surat. See Photo

Published: Nov 25, 2019, 16:58 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shikhar Dhawan is currently part of India's T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against West Indies starting in December

The photo Shikhar Dhawan shared. Courtesy/ Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram
The photo Shikhar Dhawan shared. Courtesy/ Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram

Indian cricketer and star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to photo-sharing website Instagram to let all his fans know what he is upto.

Dhawan shared a photo of him enjoying a Gujarati delicacy named Locha. He impresses Instagrammers with his pun as he captioned the photo saying, 'Don't do locha, instead eat locha. Loving this gujju street dish #surat' ('locha' means 'problem' in Hindi). See the full post below.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Don't do locha, instead eat locha ð. Loving this gujju street dish ð #surat

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) onNov 23, 2019 at 12:48am PST

Shikhar Dhawan had suffered an injury during the 2019 World Cup. Ever since, his return to the game, he has been struggling for form.

 

Shikhar Dhawan is currently part of India's T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against West Indies starting in December. It will be interesting to see how Dhawan manages to get back up in the ranks and put on a good performance.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

shikhar dhawanInstagramcricket newssports news

Mid-day hosts first-of-its-kind girls football tournament | Ranis of Rink 2019

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK