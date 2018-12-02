Shikhar Dhawan gears up for Christmas with family in Australia

cricket

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Ayesha posted this family picture on Instagram with her children Aliyah, Rhea, Zoraver and their pet dog Spike on Saturday. "Welcome December!!! Seasons greetings from the Dhawan family!!! bringonthechristmas #Christmas #christ #wonderfultimeoftheyear #shikharofficial @aliyah_dhawan #rheadhawan #zoraverdhawan #spikedhawan," she captioned it.

Shikhar Dhawan was born on 5 December 1985 in Delhi in a Hindu Jat family to parents Sunaina and Mahendra Pal. He has a younger sister, Shreshta. He completed his schooling from St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. Since the age of 12, he trained at Sonnet Club under the guidance of coach Tarak Sinha, who has trained 12 international cricketers, Dhawan was a wicket-keeper when he first joined the Club

