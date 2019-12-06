Shikhar Dhawan gets hugs and kisses from wife Aesha on Instagram

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan turned a year older yesterday (35). The powerful hitter from Delhi had much to celebrate as he was also included in Team India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha Dhawan, who could not be there with him to celebrate his birthday, took to social media site Instagram to share a lovely throwback photo of the two and also had a wonderful message for her husband. Aesha wrote, "Happy birthday hun. Wishing you all the best always. We love you dearly and we send you all our love, hugs and kisses. May God always bless you." Check out the full post below.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha tied the knot in 2012 after courting each other for four years. Aesha Dhawan was also an amateur boxer. She has two daughters from her previous marriage. Dhawan and Aesha welcomed their son Zoravar in 2014.

