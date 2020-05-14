Shikhar Dhawan: I want to be an impactful player for the team

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that he wants to be an impactful player for the Indian side, adding that he wants to get ready for the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year."

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played in October-November in Australia this year. However, the fate of the tournament hangs in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhawan was doing an Instagram Live session with former India pacer Irfan Pathan and it was then that the latter asked the left-handed batsman to talk about his chances at the T20 World Cup.

"I am preparing for the T20 World Cup, I am working on my fitness, I should be ready whenever the opportunity presents itself, the team selection is not in my hands, I have been injured quite a lot for the past year, my job is to score runs, I should be a good impactful player who can give a good start to my team, that is the role I want to play for the team," Dhawan told Pathan during the session.

"KL Rahul has been playing well, he is on a different level right now. I am always the same, I know my performance rises whenever we play the ICC tournaments," he added.

The left-handed batsman got injured in January this year and as a result, the batsman ended up missing on the New Zealand tour. It was then that KL Rahul started opening the batting, and he has given good impactful performances since then.

Dhawan last played an ODI match for India in January this year. After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand.

Dhawan would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started by March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever