Shikhar Dhawan: I'll join the family business after cricket

India opener Shikhar Dhawan said that he wants to join his family business post-retirement, when asked yesterday here about his interests other than cricket



Shikhar Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan said that he wants to join his family business post-retirement, when asked yesterday here about his interests other than cricket. "I would have been into business. Once I finish my cricket, I will be into business," Dhawan, 32, told reporters during a promotional event with Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, spin great and Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, 45, who was also present on the occasion, said it was easier to bowl during their time as the game was not so batsman-friendly. "We did not play too many T20s and in Tests they don't hit sixes like today. It was easier to bowl during our time," said Murali, a 1996 World Cup winner with Sr Lanka.

