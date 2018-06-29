Shikhar Dhawan is just chillin' in Dublin!

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 74 in India's 76-run win over Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin on Wednesday

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 74 in India’s 76-run win over Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin on Wednesday, tweeted this picture with KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and bowling coach Bharat Arun, moments after the win. "Just chilling with the boys after a wonderful start to the tour," he captioned the photo.

A combined effort by India's batsmen and bowlers thrashed a hapless Ireland by 143 runs to complete a 2-0 rout and take the T20I series at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Friday. It was also India's second-biggest win in T20 Internationals.

Ireland won the toss for the second time in a row under clear skies and asked India to bat first on a placid pitch.Prior to this game, India made four changes to their side, handing young pacer and IPL sensation Siddarth Kaul his first match.

Unlike in the first T20 match, where Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened for India, it was K.L. Rahul and captain Virat Kohli who took over the opening proceedings.

