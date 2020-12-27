Shikhar Dhawan misses birthday boy Zoraver

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who is not part of the Test squad for the series against Australia, is missing his son Zoraver, who turned seven on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Dhawan, fondly known as Gabbar, Instagrammed a video for his 7.4 million followers, wishing he could be with Zoraver, who is in Australia with his mother Aesha. Dhawan wrote: "Happy Birthday my boy! I love you so much! Really proud to see you grow up. Miss you lots."

