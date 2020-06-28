Search

Shikhar Dhawan new family members, adopts desi dogs

Updated: Jun 28, 2020, 07:25 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Shikhar Dhawan Instagrammed a picture to his six million followers

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has adopted two dogs during the lockdown. On Friday, he Instagrammed a picture to his six million followers and captioned it: "Adopted these cuties today. Chloe and Valentine our new family members #desidogs." The post received 297, 315 'likes'.

 
 
 
Meanwhile, his wife Aesha shared the same picture and wrote: "Meet our new family members!!! Welcome to our pack!! Adopted these two, mother and daughter. Blessed and grateful!! @aliyah_dhawan @puppylove.az @pfa.official @cesarsway Adoption is the way to go guys. #desidogs."

