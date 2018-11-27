Shikhar Dhawan: Our boys are prepared

cricket

Out-of-favour Test batsman Shikhar Dhawan expects his teammates to receive their share of chin music from Australian quicks in Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but emphasises...

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is expecting a close contest in the forthcoming four-Test series against Australia starting December 6. Dhawan will not feature in the Tests after the left-hander was dropped post a disappointing series in England, but that didn't stop the swashbuckling opener from expressing his opinion at the Sydney Harbour during an event organised by Tourism Australia yesterday.

"It will be a competitive series, no doubt. India will need to be at their best across all three departments and that includes slip fielding. We all know how good the Australian bowling attack is and at the same time, our batting has the experience of playing in these conditions. The contest between their bowlers and our batsmen will be extremely competitive and hopefully, our guys score a lot of runs." Dhawan said.



Virat Kohli evades a bouncer from Australia Mitchell Johnson during the third Test at Melbourne in Dec 2014. Pic/Getty Images

The southpaw, who figured in the T20 series, is expecting plenty of chin music for the Indian batsmen, but is quietly confident that the batsmen can cope with pace and bounce. "They will try a few short balls, no doubt. Australia have terrific fast bowlers who can bowl in excess of 140kmph and that is their strength, so I'm sure our batsmen will get their share of bouncers. Our batting line-up is quite experienced. Most of the guys have been to Australia before so I'm sure they will be expecting it and will be prepared for it."

One area Dhawan believes India hold an advantage over the hosts is in the bowling department. "Right now, the Australian batting line-up is short of international experience and we have bowlers who can do well out here, so I think we hold an upper hand in that sense." Fresh from his blistering knock of 42 off 21 balls, Dhawan spent yesterday morning on Sydney Harbour cruising on a motorboat. He talked about his second home: "I love Australia as a country and I like the way people appreciate the cricket here. Thankfully, I have been able to score runs in the series and in the past. I'm grateful cricket can take me to such beautiful places," he concluded.

